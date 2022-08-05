Dénia chemical spiking cases rise to 12

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 August 2022 • 16:12

Denia hospitals spiking cases rise Photo credit: Ribera Salud

Dénia chemical spiking cases have risen to 12 according to the local hospital’s emergency services.

Four new cases were dealt with overnight on Thursday, August 4 according to the Head of the Emergency Service, Dr. Antonio Barceló.

He reaffirmed what police across the country have been saying, which is that this type of event is taking place in nightclubs and discos.

Continuing he said that anyone who is subject to a spiking or puncture should: “Go to any emergency centre or if you notice unusual behaviour or impaired judgment.”

Dénia Hospital has drawn up an action plan to deal with those that are spiked or punctured to ensure that evidence is taken, as well as ensuring that the person gets appropriate treatment.

According to Dr Barceló the most common substances used in such cases are hypnotics (sedatives), scopolamine (burundanga) or alcohol.

He added that the symptoms will vary according to the amount of chemical substance that is injected during the spiking process, but it will in most cases involve dizziness, impaired judgment and arrhythmias.

The latter, which involves erratic or hyper heartbeats, can be dangerous for anyone with an underlying illness or suffering from dehydration.

With another spate of chemical spiking cases in Dénia, revellers are asked to be careful especially with many tourists and visitors in town.

