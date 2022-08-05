By Euro Weekly Media News • 05 August 2022 • 9:29

Girl, 12, escapes horrifying kidnapping and leads police to two bodies of her mother and brother. Image: ALDECA studio/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, August 1, a 12-year-old girl was found on an Alabama road in the US by a passing motorist. After escaping the horrific kidnapping situation, the unidentified girl lead police officers to a nearby house where two decomposing bodies were discovered.

A man aged 37 was arrested on various charges including a first-degree kidnapping charge, authorities said.

The young girl had been held for over a week in Auburn by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes in her own home, authorities said. And the two decomposing bodies were that of her mother and her brother.

The girl had not been reported missing and no one had been looking for her. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told a news conference on Tuesday, “if you see something, say something.”

The criminal complaint lays out days of disturbing torture and abuse, the girl had been tied to bed posts and kept incapacitated with alcohol. She had only managed to escape by chewing on the restraints. Damaging her braces in the process.

Abbett called the girl “a hero.” and stated what she had endured was a “horrendous situation”.

The connection between the girl and Pascual-Reyes is unknown. Pascual-Reyes is expected to face multiple additional charges, including capital murder.

The victim has been given medical attention and Abbett said the 12-year-old is “doing well” and “is safe now and we want to keep her that way.”

The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

