Javea policeman wins five medals at the World Police and Fire Department championships

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 August 2022 • 22:39
José Antonio Monfort Pons,Toni Soler, , José Chulvi and Juan Ortolá, - Image Xabia Town Council
Welcomed home today Friday, August 5 by the Mayor Javea, José Chulvi and the Councillor for Security, Juan Ortolá, Solera won two gold and two silver medals and a bronze.
The two town officials said the city was proud of Soler, congratulating him for his achievements and for carrying the name of Javea on the world stage. They also offered encouragement to see him attend the next World Cup to defend his titles.
The World Cup is not unlike the Olympics with one exception and that is competitors are drawn from police and fire services around the world.
Soler achieved golds in the 10km Cross, individually and as a member of the Spanish team. He also picked up a silver for the 10,000 metres and one for the half marathon as a member of the Spanish team and a bronze for his personal performance.
This year’s competition was held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where Soler said that he was encouraged by the great comradery and co-existence of the different forces around the world.
More than 10,000 athletes joined local policeman, Toni Soler, in competing for the various medals and titles.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
