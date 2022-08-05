La Noche Viva Fuengirola: Live music, performances and free exhibitions on August 6

By Laura Kemp • 05 August 2022 • 12:10

Celebrate La Noche Viva Fuengirola. Image - Fuengirola Council

LA NOCHE VIVA Fuengirola will take place in 12 public spaces on Saturday, August 6.

The objective of La Noche Viva is to boost the local economy and help the recovery of commercial activity through live musical and dance performances, workshops or free exhibitions on the street.

To encourage people to participate, the urban bus service will be free, from 7pm to 3am and there will be a 50 per cent discount on cost of parking in public car parks.

This is a night for all ages and the activities will take place in the Plaza and Parque de España, Plaza Punta Umbria, Plaza Reyes Catolicos, Calle San Antonio, Plaza de la Constitucion, Calle España, Plaza Marques de Cardeñosa, Plaza Theresa Zabell, the marina, Plaza de la Hispanidad and Plaza Pedro Cuevas.

