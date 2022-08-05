La Noche Viva Fuengirola: Live music, performances and free exhibitions on August 6

By Laura Kemp • 05 August 2022 • 12:10
Celebrate La Noche Viva Fuengirola. Image - Fuengirola Council
The objective of La Noche Viva is to boost the local economy and help the recovery of commercial activity through live musical and dance performances, workshops or free exhibitions on the street.
To encourage people to participate, the urban bus service will be free, from 7pm to 3am and there will be a 50 per cent discount on cost of parking in public car parks.
This is a night for all ages and the activities will take place in the Plaza and Parque de España, Plaza Punta Umbria, Plaza Reyes Catolicos, Calle San Antonio, Plaza de la Constitucion, Calle España, Plaza Marques de Cardeñosa, Plaza Theresa Zabell, the marina, Plaza de la Hispanidad and Plaza Pedro Cuevas.
Click here for details of all the activities planned from 9pm onwards.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.