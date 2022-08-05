BREAKING NEWS: Loose Women star becomes the third celebrity confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 August 2022 • 14:23

LOOSE WOMEN star Kaye Adams has become the latest celebrity to be confirmed for this year´s Strictly Come Dancing lineup.

The presenter confirmed the news live on Loose Women on Friday, August 5.

On Thursday, August 4, actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh became the first two celebrities to be confirmed for this year’s series.

Will was the first to be named, famous for his appearances in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Hollyoaks. Speaking with BBC Breakfast about his new venture, he said: “It’s getting a bit frightening now”.

On the topic of his dancing skills, when asked if he dances well, Will commented: “It depends what you call well. I dance in the kitchen or at parties like anybody does, but nothing at all like I’m doing here, I’m way out of my comfort zone”.

The actor continued: “My mindset completely changed a while back, and I just thought, I’ve got to start doing things that frighten me. I lost my dad in 2020 and from then I just thought, I’ve just got to grab life. I’ve got to create new memories”.

Kym Marsh first came to the public’s attention as part of Hear’Say after the group won the television talent show Popstars. After their time was up, Kym moved into acting, with a regular part in Coronation Street, as well as The Syndicate.

She currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live, and told BBC Breakfast this Thursday, August 4: “I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s going to be really tricky, but I’m up for the challenge”.

Quizzed about receiving possible criticism from the Strictly judges, Kym jokingly responded: “Listen, I was judged by Nasty Nigel in Popstars, he was the villain back in the day, so I think I’ll be fine with it”.

