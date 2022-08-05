By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 18:08

Raymond Damadian American Physician and inventor of the MRI scan dies aged 86 Credit: Facebook/Anahit Avanesyan

Raymond Damadian, an Armenian-American physician, scientist and inventor of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), has died aged 86, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The news of the death of acclaimed physician and inventor of the MRI scan, Raymond Damadian, was reported by Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, who took to her Facebook account to post:

“I was informed with deep sorrow that Raymond Vahan Damadian, an American physician, scientist, inventor, author of a magnetic resonance imaging diagnostic device has passed away.”

“His invention revolutionised the medical field, allowing him to examine internal organs without surgery.

Modern healthcare, from diagnosis to treatment, is hard to imagine without Damadyan’s discovery.

🙏 Peace to your soul, respected doctor….”

Raymond Damadian was born in 1936 in the United States. In 1956, he received a B.S. in mathematics from the Medical University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Later, in 1960, he obtained a doctorate from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

The news of the death of Raymond Damadian, the inventor of the MRI scan follows the death of the iconic and beloved American baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away aged 94, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The death of American baseball broadcaster Vin Scully was announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team who tweeted:

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.