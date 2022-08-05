By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 16:10

Russia's forces stage rock concert at Azovstal ruins in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: @andriyshTime

Russia’s forces have reportedly held a rock concert at Azovstal, in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Friday, August 5.

Russia held the rock concert at the ruins of the Azovstal iron and steel works, in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Azovstal was a metallurgical facility located in Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, and one of the largest steel rolling companies in the country. It was destroyed during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The rock concert was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor, on his official Telegram channel, who stated:

“Although it is difficult to call one guitarist’s wanderings a rock concert, it does not diminish the nastiness of the picture. ”

“State volunteers of the occupants for the occupants. Good, that without civic-primitive lookers.”

“For the rest of the picture we have to wait for the show at the ruined Drama Theatre and the colony of cynical non-humanity can be considered closed.”

The news of Russia’s rock concert follows reports of the head of the pro-Russian administration of Kherson region, Ukraine, Vladimir Saldo, possibly being poisoned, as his blood and urine have been urgently sent to a toxicology department for examination.

Initially, medics had assumed a heart attack because the official had similar symptoms. However, a cardiogram did not confirm it.

Then, a consilium of Moscow and Crimean doctors decided to send the official to Moscow as a matter of urgency.

