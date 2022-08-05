Spain’s Ministry of Transport establishes minimum services for the upcoming Ryanair strikes

By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 20:17

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

Minimum services have once again been established by the Ministry of Transport to combat the scheduled Ryanair cabin crew strikes in Spain next week.

In an effort to combat the next round of Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) strikes scheduled to begin across Spain on Monday, August 8, the Ministry of Transport has today, Friday, August 5, again set the minimum services.

Hemos establecido los servicios mínimos para la huelga de Tripulantes de Cabina de Pasajeros de @Ryanair. 🎯Para compatibilizar el interés de los ciudadanos y sus necesidades de movilidad con el derecho de huelga de los trabajadores. Consúltalos aquí 👉https://t.co/jb3MFhBdLv pic.twitter.com/iqFzBZrz11 — Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) August 5, 2022

The industrial action has been called by USO and Sitcpla, the two unions representing the workers of the Irish airline in Spain. By setting the minimum services, the government hopes that around 85 per cent of planned flights will be protected during the busiest time of year for air travel.

This latest round of strikes follows the two previous ones, except this time they are scheduled to run weekly, from Monday to Thursday, until January 23, 2023.

A statement from the Ministry of Transport said the minimum services had been established with the objective of “comparing the general interest of citizens, and in particular their mobility needs, with the right to strike of this group of workers”.

The unions took the measure of convening this severe action after Ryanair’s refusal to negotiate with the unions on a new agreement for the workers at Spanish bases.

Ryanair is the carrier transporting the largest number of British travellers to and from Spain. It is operated more than 650 routes in 2021 and has 1,576 employees belonging to not only Ryanair but also Crewlink and Workforce, all of whom have been called to strike.

A total of 4,998 flights from Ryanair’s Spanish bases, located at the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Alicante, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, and Ibiza, are scheduled during the first twelve days of the upcoming strike.

Taking into account the number of passengers potentially affected, the Ministry has set the minimum services as well as the alternatives available to travellers. These cover the possibility of relocating to other airlines and allow for the existence of alternative means of public transport.

In the case of airline services for domestic flights to or from non-peninsular territories, the minimum services have been set between 68 per cent and 85 per cent, percentages that will vary during the five months in which the strike is planned to last.

For peninsular domestic flights operated by Ryanair – whose travel time on public transport is equal to or greater than 5 hours, as well as international flights – minimum services have been established that will range during the strike period between 60 per cent and 36 per cent.

Regarding peninsular domestic flights whose travel time on public transport is less than 5 hours, minimum services of between 34 per cent and 38 per cent have been set for the Barcelona-El Prat airport during the months of strike.

In the event that flights of this type are registered at the other airports where Ryanair operates, the same protection will be established as at the Barcelona airport.

