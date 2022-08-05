By Guest Writer • 05 August 2022 • 12:50

The two contenders and Boris Johnson in ‘happier’ times Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street flickr

THE fight for Conservative Party Leadership is hinging on economic policy as the two contenders take very different stances.

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were interviewed by Kay Burley for Sky News on Thursday August 4 and it became clear that their views on the economy were literally miles apart.

According to Truss, she believes that she can divert any possible recession by reversing some of the planned tax rises, introduced by the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sunak.

These include cancelling the increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, scrapping the national insurance increase for both employers and employees and reviewing green levies.

In addition to reducing the cost to businesses and individuals she said she also believes that by introducing tax cuts, she would help the economy and have every chance of refuting the Bank of England’s forecast of ever-increasing inflation this year.

In response, Sunak recognised that on the face of things, his programme was not as popular as hers since he wasn’t looking to offer huge tax cuts but he believed that the way out of the situation was prudent management of the country’s finances and that Liz Truss’s plans would be likely to make matters worse rather than better.

Whilst a majority of the audience present at the interviews indicated that they were in favour of Sunak’s plans, the choice of the next British Prime Minister is the hands of a tiny percentage of the UK population who are paid up members of the Conservative Party.

