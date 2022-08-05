The new Peugeot 408 Fastback is turning heads in ‘the Sphere’

By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 2:26

Image of the new Peugeot 408 in 'the Sphere'. Credit: peugeot.com

Peugeot’s new 408 Fastback model is turning heads on display in ‘the Sphere’ at the Louvre-Lens in Paris.

As reported on Thursday, August 4, only revealed to the world in June, the Peugeot 408 Fastback is on display at the Louvre-Lens in Paris. This unexpected setting presents the new Peugeot 408 from all angles and will reveal it on August 4, at 4.08.

It rotates and shows the new Peugeot 408 from every angle. The transparent ‘Sphere’ that welcomes the newcomer is totally unexpected, as is the design of this model from the Lion Brand unveiled last June.

With its unique look of a dynamic and innovative fastback, the new Peugeot 408 had to be inspiring. A talented team of artists, engineers, and technicians from the Parisian creative studio Superbien implemented the project imagined by the OPEn agency and transformed it into a breathtaking reality that seems to defy gravity.

These specialists in the design of unique, original installations created this unique setting; with ‘The Sphere’, where is the top? Where is the bottom? How can the new Peugeot 408 turn upside down or twist and move around in such an unusual way? The answer is this transparent sphere that surrounds the car and displays it from all angles.

This original staging was presented in the exceptional setting of the Louvre-Lens; the new Peugeot 408, with its sporty and fluid design, has been made into a unique work of art, which will probably be seen again in other events.

“We really liked the idea of this ephemeral work of art, which is original and beautiful to look at, and which perfectly accentuates our new arrival. The new Peugeot 408’s original style has been praised by many people who have already discovered it. It has been presented in a very original way, in the magnificent and modern setting of the Louvre-Lens,” said Linda Jackson, CEO of the Peugeot brand.

“Peugeot moves and innovates in all areas. The transparent Sphere, designed for the new Peugeot 408, shows the allure of our new model from all sides. This creation is perfectly in line with Peugeot’s global expression of its new brand identity” added Phil York, Marketing and Communication Director for the Peugeot brand.

