By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 0:51

BREAKING: Mall of America in Minnesota locked down with active shooter reported

Bloomington Police have secured the Mall of America, with no casualties reported, and the gunman escaping on foot.

UPDATE: Friday, August 5 at 1:47am

Bloomington Police have reported that they have secured the incident that occurred at the Mall of America. They confirmed that shots were fired and that the gunman managed to escape the building on foot. There are no confirmed victims at this time, and officers are interviewing witnesses.

We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

Friday, August 5 at 1:26am

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is this evening, Thursday, August 4, currently locked down, according to reports on Twitter. A confirmed isolated incident has apparently occurred in a tenant space involving reports of an active shooter.

In a tweet from the Mall, citizens are being advised to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted.

Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 4, 2022

￼🚨#BREAKING: Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America 📌#Bloomington l #Minnesota Right now Multiple authorities are responding Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America with Reports Shots reportedly have been fired inside the mall. The mall is on lockdown pic.twitter.com/4HsRtPmceI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2022

Police are swarming Mall of America and the building is going into lockdown. We just saw one officer sprinting through traffic with a rifle in hand from our conference room. — Jake Neerland (@FarwaterGG) August 4, 2022

Bloomington Police department has confirmed that they have a large number of officers at the scene.

We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

