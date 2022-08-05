UPDATE: President Biden demands Russia release WNBA star Brittney Griner immediately Close
By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 0:51

BREAKING: Mall of America in Minnesota locked down with active shooter reported

Bloomington Police have secured the Mall of America, with no casualties reported, and the gunman escaping on foot.

 

UPDATE: Friday, August 5 at 1:47am

Bloomington Police have reported that they have secured the incident that occurred at the Mall of America. They confirmed that shots were fired and that the gunman managed to escape the building on foot. There are no confirmed victims at this time, and officers are interviewing witnesses.

Friday, August 5 at 1:26am

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is this evening, Thursday, August 4, currently locked down, according to reports on Twitter. A confirmed isolated incident has apparently occurred in a tenant space involving reports of an active shooter.

In a tweet from the Mall, citizens are being advised to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. 

Bloomington Police department has confirmed that they have a large number of officers at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

