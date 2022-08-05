WATCH: Incredible mudflow descends on federal highway in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 19:43

Rainfall in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia, has caused a huge mudflow in the town of Tyrnyauz of the republic’s Elbrus district, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Department for Kabardino-Balkaria said on Friday, August 5.

“Mudflow descended on the federal highway in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia.”

“An avalanche of mud and stones swept through the city of Tyrnyauz in a powerful stream. No casualties have been reported,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the incident.

“The debris flow is descending along the mudflow flume of the Gerkhozhan-Suu river. At the moment residential houses and socially important objects are out of the mudflow zone,” stated a report by Russia’s Emergency Services.

A task force of Russia’s Emergency Services, as well as road traffic police units are reportedly on duty at the site.

“July and August are the peak periods for mudflow danger in Kabardino-Balkaria. It is connected with global temperature increase and moistening of the air, which promotes activation of exogenic processes.

“Such a trend is also typical for the Tyrnyauz group of mudflow basins”, the emergency agency specified.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation had previously issued a storm warning due to thunderstorm showers with hail and gale force winds up to 25 m/s, expected in the region of Kabardino-Balkaria on August 5-7.

The news of the mudflow in Russia follows reports of a huge fire breaking out at a municipal solid waste landfill in Norilsk,Russia, as reported on Friday August 5.

