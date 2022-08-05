By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 18:45

Credit: Twitter @SocialDrive_es WATCH: Shocking footage shows man stoning helicopter transporting shooting victim in Spain's Madrid

A man threw stones at a helicopter that was transporting a shooting victim in Madrid, Spain, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The video footage of the man throwing stones at the helicopter that was transporting a shooting victim in Madrid, Spain, was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“A man throws stones at a SUMMA 112 helicopter that was trying to land to urgently take a patient to the hospital after a shooting.”

“📹 Ciempozuelos, Madrid.”

Un hombre tira piedras a un helicóptero del SUMMA 112 que intentaba aterrizar para llevar de forma urgente a un paciente al hospital tras un tiroteo 📹 Ciempozuelos, Madrid pic.twitter.com/ORCB9xCG7F — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 5, 2022

Another user shared further footage of the incident:

“This individual, so to speak, threw objects at a medical helicopter that was trying to land to transport a patient urgently to hospital. It happened in Ciempozuelos (Madrid). What a son of a b****. The police have not arrested him.”

“Here is the second part. You can see that the guy just walks away. I hope it doesn’t stay that way. He has endangered the ENTIRE helicopter crew.”

Aquí la segunda parte. Se ve que el tío se va sin más. Espero que esto no quede así. Ha puesto en peligro a TODA la tripulación del helicóptero. pic.twitter.com/ry7AttwNEz — 🔥Óscar🚁 (@BomberoForestaI) August 5, 2022

According to 20minutos these events took place in the Madrid municipality of Ciempozuelos, where a shooting occurred on Friday, resulting in two seriously injured people.

At around 1.pm emergency services rushed to the scene to attend to the victims.

One of the victims was a 40-year-old man with four gunshot wounds, two wounds to his chest and two to his neck.

In addition, another 25-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the left upper limb.

The news follows police in Madrid, Spain, sharing footage of the rescue of a disoriented vulture that was wandering through the streets of the city in the morning hours of Wednesday, August 3.

