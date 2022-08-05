Would a BAFTA be the ultimate accolade for the Queen?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 August 2022 • 9:30

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear - Image YouTube Royal Family

A BAFTA for the queen could be the ultimate accolade for the monarch according to Dame Maureen Lipman, who joked that she deserves a “best newcomer prize” for her part in the jubilee celebration sketch alongside Paddington Bear.

Although said jokingly on Thursday, August 4, the idea is gaining ground with the clip having become a firm favourite for many.

The appearance along with Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, was a complete surprise to everyone, even her family.

To the joy of those watching the Jubilee celebrations, the clip is classic Paddington with spillages and even his resorting to the appearance of his “emergency” marmalade sandwich which he normally keeps under his hat.

That led to the 96-year-old Queen answering the age-old question about what she keeps in her bag, pulling out a perfectly square marmalade sandwich.

Dame Lipman joked: “I’m going to put forward to BAFTA that the Queen should get the best newcomer prizes, for best appearance in a short film.”

The Queen spent half a day away from the prying eyes of family members filming the scene, which has become a great British classic.

There is no doubt that many would support the notion of awarding the queen a BAFTA as the ultimate accolade for her years of service. Will she be nominated, well we will just have to wait and see.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.