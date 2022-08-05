Young people from 20 countries participate in the Lions Costa Blanca Camp

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 13:32

ALBIR WELCOME: Martine Mertens, Jose Luis Lopez and members of the Lions Costa Blanca Camp Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

TWENTY young people from 20 countries are currently attending the Lions Costa Blanca Camp.

The initiative has been organised by Lions Clubs from Benidorm, Alfaz and Teulada-Moraira in collaboration with other Spanish clubs, providing the opportunity to learn more about life in Spain while meeting counterparts from all over the world.

Aged between 18 and 22 the young Lions remain at their Benidorm base until August 14 and will be visiting different places of cultural, historic and environmental interest in the Valencian Community.

As well as trips to the cities of Alicante and Valencia the young people will also be exploring Guadalest, the Fuentes del Algar with its natural waterfalls and rockpools, together with the Sierra Helada national park which spans both Benidorm and Albir.

While in Albir recently, the young Lions visited the Villa Romana open-air museum and the Albir Lighthouse and were taken out kayaking. Afterwards they met Alfaz’s Other Residents councillor Martine Mertens, who was accompanied by the president of the Lions Costa Blanca Camp, Jose Luis Lopez.

Welcoming the young visitors, Mertens pointed out that the Costa Blanca Camp reflected the makeup of Alfaz, where more than 50 per cent of the population were born outside Spain, with residents from one hundred different countries living together in harmony.

