By Chris King • 06 August 2022 • 19:08

Award-winning comedian revealed as fifth Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant

Actor and presenter Jayde Adams is the latest celebrity revealed to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

An actor and presenter, Jayde Adams has been revealed today, Saturday, August 6, as the fifth celebrity taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. She is best known as a comedian, winning several comedy awards including a nomination for the coveted Best Newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut stand-up hour.

Her Amazon Prime special, ‘Serious Black Jumper’, received global critical acclaim. It was released worldwide and was longlisted for an Emmy. As an actor, Jayde has starred in BBC Two BAFTA-winning comedy ‘Alma’s Not Normal’.

She also features in the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s ‘Good Omens’, and BBC One’s ‘The Outlaws’. Jayde is co-creator and star of ITV2’s upcoming brand new series ‘Ruby Speaking’.

Jayde hosted Netflix’s ‘Crazy Delicious’, co-hosted Channel 4’s BAFTA nominated ‘Snackmasters’, and has a weekly BBC Radio 4 podcast, ‘Welcome to the Neighbourhood’. She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her stand-up show ‘Men, I Can Save You’.

Speaking of her latest challenge, Jayde Adams said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family”.

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”, she added.

Already announced as contestants in the next series, which starts in September, are, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams.

___________________________________________________________

