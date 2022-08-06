Emmy award winning actress suffers severe burns in car accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 7:46

Ellen de Generes and Anne Heche - Image Feature Flash Photography/Shutterstock.com

The Emmy Award winning actress Anne Heche is reported to have suffered severe burns in a horrific her car accident that saw her car burst into flames.

The accident, which happened on August 5 in a residential area in Los Angeles, involved her car a blue Mini Cooper racing down the road before crashing into a two-storey home in Mar Vista.

NBCLA and other local media are reporting that the 53-year-old actress suffered severe burns after her car reportedly hit the pavement before taking off and flying into the front of the home.

The ensuing fire in the home took the emergency services more than an hour to extinguish. The home is said to have suffered extensive damage and is now uninhabitable. The owner of the home was, however, unharmed.

The LA Fire Department said a woman was found inside the car and was taken to the hospital, but they did not confirm the person’s identity.

A neighbour told NBCLA that: ”It was crazy.

“The house was full of tons of smoke. I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver.”

Heche, who dated Ellen de Generes for some time is known for her roles in TV and films including Psycho, Donnie Brasco, Chicago P.D. and The Brave.

The Emmy award winning actress was known to have had personal difficulties over the years had led a fairly tumultuous life, openly gay she was also involved in a messy divorce from her husband cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. She is survived by two children.

