06 August 2022
WATCH: Another huge fire forces closure of Italian A4 motorway in Duino near Karst (Trieste). Image: @miyavoice/Twitter
On Tuesday, July 19, fire rescue crews tackled a forest fire that broke out in the hills of Massarosa, a municipality in the province of Lucca, Italy and on Saturday, August 6, another huge fire broke in Duino near Karst (Trieste), in the Monfalcone-Trieste section.
@AGTW_it wrote on Twitter: “New fire on Carso motorway junction closed and Ferrovial and Duino.”
Reporter Omar Constantini captured the extent of the fire and shared photos on social media.
“New fire in Carso Duino Nord area A4 near the railway between Monfalcone and Sistiana Visogliano,” he wrote.
Another wrote: “Fire, again.”
The blaze broke out around 12.15 pm in the wooded area behind the Duino Nord service area and according to local media reports, the fire appears to be much larger and more dangerous than fires that have broken out in recent weeks.
Once again, firefighters and police were dispatched to the scene to tackle the flame and stop traffic on the A4 motorway, respectively.
Twitter user @MumHasHadIt shared four photos of the fire.
The road is currently close in the section between Sistiana and Monfalcone towards Venice. In the opposite direction (Trieste), the traffic is temporarily slowly flowing towards Monfalcone.
Diego Lifonti shared a photo on Twitter showing air rescue arriving from Genoa to start the process of dropping water on the flames.
“The #canadair arrived from Genoa goes to the first launch of water,” he wrote.
