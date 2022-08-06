BREAKING: Former lead singer of folk band the Seekers dies aged 79

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 14:27

Judith Durham - Image Twitter @ask_des

The former lead singer of the seekers, the Australian Judith Durham, has died at the age of 79.

News of Durham’s death was released on Saturday, August 6 with Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, paying tribute to Durham, calling her “a national treasure.”

Best known for their songs Georgy Girl, I’ll never find another you and I am Australian, the Seekers were a worldwide hit selling more than 50 million records.

The Melbourne singer was honoured multiple times during her lengthy career. Awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to music in 1995, she also received the Centenary Medal in 2003 and was named the Victorian of the Year in 2015.

Albanese said: “Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists,” he wrote on social media. “Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”

Originally joining the group in 1962 alongside Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, she pursued a solo career after they disbanded in the late 60s.

RIP Judith Durham pic.twitter.com/lY1pIwvn9r — David M. Green 🇺🇦 (@David_M_Green) August 6, 2022

Durham was married to the British pianist and musical director Ron Edgeworth, however, he died less than 30 years later having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The cause of Durham’s death has not been made known.

Fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow and to share fond memories, ensuring that the former lead singer of the Seekers will be remembered long after her death.

