Humiliation for Putin as Russian troops BLOW UP their own supply train

By Chris King • 06 August 2022 • 0:13

Image from Ukrainian intelligence report. Credit: [email protected]_Ukraine

According to a report from Ukrainian intelligence, Russian soldiers managed to blow up a supply train they were unloading.

A report from the Ukrainian Military Intelligence on Tuesday, August 2, made the humiliating claim that Russian troops somehow managed to blow up their own supply train. The incident allegedly occurred at the Kalanchak railway station in the Kherson Oblast region as soldiers attempted to shroud the unloading of a train by creating a smokescreen.

#ГУРінформує

⚡ На залізничній станції «Каланчак» окупанти влаштували димову завісу та підірвали власний потяг Детальніше: https://t.co/LmqvXuAAOF pic.twitter.com/G0Tc1pq6Te — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) August 2, 2022

According to the intelligence report: “In order to mask the unloading process and protect the train from HIMARS attacks, the invaders deployed a powerful smokescreen”.

“At around 11.20am, an explosion rocked the site. Its exact causes are difficult to ascertain due to the dense smoke cover. The train, however, suddenly started rolling towards Crimea, following the explosion. Russian troops around it panicked and scattered”, it added.

The cause of the explosion, or even the fire, is unknown, but it was possibly the result of an accident while creating the smokescreen, or even by unsafe unloading of the train’s cargo. Either way, the incident is another blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another Russian supply train had been destroyed by a Ukrainian missile strike one day earlier. Putin also lost yet another high-ranking officer. There are no full details but it was reported on Wednesday, August 3, that Major General Fedorenko lost his life while fighting in Ukraine.

