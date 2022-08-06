One dead and seven injured as gas BBQ explodes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 15:35

Emergency rescue team - Image Vifogra

One man is dead and seven others have been injured after a gas BBQ being used on an apartment balcony exploded.

The explosion according to news site Bild happened around 1.40 am on Saturday, August 6 in Neumarkt Germany, setting the balcony alight.

Other than the apartment owner (58) who died while using the grill, seven people aged between 42 and 72 suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Among the injured were two first responders who were overcome by the acrid fumes within the apartment.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion at the apartment on Weinberger Strasse.

According to neighbours, there was a loud bang, which was followed by fire and smoke. Emergency services attended the fire and were able to put it out before it spread to the rest of the building.

The owner is believed to have suffered burns all over his body. He was flown to a burns clinic by a rescue helicopter, however, they were unable to save him. He died hours later.

Investigators are still working to understand the cause of the gas BBQ explosion that left one dead and seven injured.

