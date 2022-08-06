Source of River Thames dries out ‘for first time’ as next heatwave arrives

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 12:18

Source of the Thames - Image live.leafdigital

The source of the River Thames has dried out for the first time in decades as the drought situation in the UK worsens.

According to the Independent on Saturday, August 6 the river now starts some five miles downstream causing locals to fear that the situation is going to get a lot worse.

The UK like much of Europe has experienced much higher than normal temperatures, heat that has been accompanied by little rain.

That has caused untold damage to crops everywhere from Greece to France, with Andalucia in Spain suggesting that olive production will be down by at least a third due to the dry weather conditions.

Similar reports are being made in Italy and France, with the former experiencing a drastic decline in crop production and the latter town’s running out of water.

Reservoirs and rivers across Europe are at dangerously low levels as they are in the UK, where traditionally damp soils are drying out fast.

That has led to water restrictions in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and parts of Wales. These could be followed shortly by restrictions elsewhere, especially with temperatures above 30℃ expected this coming week.

Concerns have been raised that water companies may not be prepared for the looming drought, with the high cost of energy thought to have resulted in the switching off of backup desalination plants.

As the source of the River Thames dries out for the first time, it potentially poses another headache for authorities already battling energy shortages, public transport strikes and rising inflation.

