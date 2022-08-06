By Matthew Roscoe • 06 August 2022 • 16:21

WATCH: Terrifying moment stadium collapses sending fans plunging onto concrete. Image: @FitzySA/Twitter

VIDEO footage has emerged of a terrifying incident in Australia when fans watching a schoolboy rugby match plummeted towards the concrete floor after the stadium collapsed.

Calls for the Leichhardt Oval stadium in Lilyfield, New South Wales, Australia to be revamped flooded social media after fans faced a near-death incident when one of the stands collapsed on Saturday, August 6.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm during a match between St Joseph’s and St Ignatius. The railing from one terrace collapsed, thankfully, according to local media reports, no one was seriously injured.

“Do you reckon Leichardt Oval needs an upgrade,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Another wrote: “Lucky that didn’t end up too badly.”

In response to the Inner West Mayor, one person wrote: “The council should be ashamed.”

Another person said: “While the bickering goes on about suburban ground upgrades these scenes today at Leichhardt Oval during the AAGPS should not be seen in Australia.”

“Just close down Leichhardt oval and be done with it,” another wrote.

“Thankfully this incident at Leichhardt Oval today was a near miss. The fact there were no serious injuries or fatalities is a lucky break we may not benefit from next time. Leichhardt Oval needs and deserves an urgent upgrade,” said another.

While another person said: “That Leichhardt Oval footage is frightening. Not sure why so many are allowed to cram in to such dilapidated stands.”

Following the incident, Mayor Darcy Bryne wrote: “The collapse of grandstand seating at Leichhardt Oval today during a school boy rugby match was incredibly dangerous. The footage is shocking. We are gathering information but thankfully it seems no one was seriously hurt.

“We are making the site safe and will fully investigate the safety risks this raises. I will share more information about the incident and the safety hazard as it comes to hand.”

The scary incident comes another stadium collapsed during a football match in Spain.

Back in January 2022, celebrating their team’s last-minute winning goal, Spanish football fans supporting Deportivo La Coruña somehow managed to survive a horror fall and cheat death after the stand collapsed.

The third-tier clash between Spanish sides Zamora and Deportivo at the Ruta de la Plata stadium nearly resulted in tragedy after a barrier gave way leaving supporters from the away side hurled to the ground.

