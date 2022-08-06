‘Made in Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson gets best birthday surprise

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 10:21

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson - Image Instagram @SamThompsonUK

“Made in Chelsea” star Sam Thompson says he got the best birthday surprise after his dad and his “bother” and best pal Pete Wicks flew out to join him in celebrating his 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, August 6, Thompson said two of the most important role models in my life had surprised him in Marbella where he is on holiday with his girlfriend Zara McDermott, 25.

Thompson said that he and his friends had gone to Marbella for three days to celebrate his birthday. But he had not expected for one minute that his “super posh dad” and his “juvie brother” would join them.

He said that it “Made my birthday.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg42UmBr5zm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Wicks responded by saying that Thompson who celebrated his 30th birthday, was being “Overly dramatic and sentimental.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgxW4bArXbf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Wicks shared a clip showing Thompson walking through a restaurant before spotting Thompson near the pool. He then charged over excitedly before the two embraced.

Accompanying the video is the caption: “You didn’t think I’d miss your 30th did you… @samthompsonuk – Happy birthday you complete prick 🖤”

Fans of the two have taken to Instagram to wish the @Made in Chelsea’@ star Sam Thompson for his birthday after got what he described as the best birthday surprise.

