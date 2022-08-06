Tragic death in Malaga as 61-year-old man falls from a tree while picking fruit

By Chris King • 06 August 2022 • 20:26

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

A 61-year-old man died in Malaga province after falling from a tree while attempting to pick fruit.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia this morning, Saturday, August 6, a 61-year-old man tragically lost his life in Malaga province when he suffered a fall out of a tree while attempting to pick fruit.

At around 10:45am the 112 operators received a call informing them of an incident involving a man who had fallen while picking fruit from a tree. The accident occurred on the Camino de Colmenar, in a lane near the A-7000.

Upon receiving the call, the coordinating room immediately notified the Guardia Civil, the Health Emergency Centre (CES) 061, the National Police, and the Fire Department, who all deployed emergency services to the location.

On arrival at the scene of incident, the 061 medics verified that they could not do anything to save the man’s life and he was confirmed dead at the scene. According to National Police sources, it was an accidental fall that caused the man’s death.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.