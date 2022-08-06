By Matthew Roscoe • 06 August 2022 • 16:50

Tributes pour in for Madrid Film Festival awarding-winning actress Cherie Gil who died suddenly. Image: Cherie Gil/Instagram

NEWS of the sudden death of Cherie Gil, the veteran award-winning Filipino actress, has continued to send shockwaves across the Philippines on Saturday, August 6.

According to media reports, Cherie Gil passed away suddenly late on Friday, August 5, however, tributes for the actress – whose career spanned 50 years after beginning her career as a child actress at the age of 9 – have continued to be paid hours after the news broke.

On Saturday, August 6, Kiko Pangilinan wrote: “Rest in peace dear Cherie and thank you for the precious gift of genuine love and friendship you nurtured and shared with Sharon all these years.

“The family is deeply saddened by your passing. Rest in peace in the loving embrace of the Almighty Father. Our condolences to the entire Eigenmann/Rogoff family.”

The family is deeply saddened by your passing. Rest in peace in the loving embrace of the Almighty Father. Our condolences to the entire Eigenmann/Rogoff family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️💔 — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) August 6, 2022

Another wrote: “Passing of Ms Cherie Gil made me realise how the ph entertainment industry lost another pillar. You can’t find another calibre actress like her. She can make the lead shine brighter but you can’t outshine her.”

Passing of Ms. Cherie Gil made me realize how the ph entertainment industry lost another pillar. You can't find another caliber actress like her. She can make the lead shine brighter but you can't outshine her. Like nakakita ka na ba na mas tumatak yung villain kesa lead? — Clouz❄️ (@clouz_jb) August 6, 2022

“I am so affected by Ms Cherie Gil’s passing 😔 she’s done so many great movies and shows and she used to be my favourite Bida-Kontrabida. That beautiful face, beautiful talent, charisma, everything. Praying she rests in peace,” another person wrote.

I am so affected with Ms. Cherie Gil’s passing 😔 she’s done so many greats movies and shows and she used to be my favorite bida-kontrabida. That beautiful face, beautiful talent, charisma, everything. Praying she rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/nEiNSA1BOd — Tina 🦄 (@tinacembrano) August 6, 2022

Another person on Twitter said: “Rest in Peace Miss Cherie Gil. LizQuen is so lucky to work with an such amazing actress.”

Rest in Peace Miss Cherie Gil LizQuen is so lucky to work with an such amazing actress 😭💔 📷:@lizasoberano IG Post pic.twitter.com/ECPKh9nWiv — Best Fans with the best Heart ²⁴❤ (@lq_forever2014) August 6, 2022

Gil is a FAMAS Award winner, a recipient of Ani ng Dangal by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and a Hall of Famer at the Metro Manila Film Festival in the Best Supporting Actress category.

In 2015, she won the Best Actress trophy at the ASEAN International Film Awards and in the same year, she also won the Best Lead Actress in a Foreign Language Film at the 2015 Madrid International Film Festival.

In 2019, she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress at the 42nd Gawad Urian Awards for her portrayal as Patricia Medina in Citizen Jake.

The news of her death was broken by her nephew, actor Sid Lucero, who confirmed the actress died suddenly in New York City.

On Instagram he wrote: “I love you” and “big hug” alongside a picture of the legendary film star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sidlucero



As noted by local media, Gil’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed by her family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.