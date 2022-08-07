By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 16:47
Alicante allocates €12.4M to 39 neighbourhood and district improvement projects. Image: Alicante Town Hall
Alicante City Council is working on contracting 39 projects promoted by the infrastructure council to invest 12,425,671 euros of municipal funds in the modernization and improvement of neighbourhoods, streets, squares, pedanías and other urban spaces.
The council considers it a priority to improve the maintenance of the city and public spaces, repair pavements, roadways, urban furniture, improve energy efficiency, and the redevelopment of neighbourhoods, AlicantiTV confirmed on Sunday, August 7.
The Councilor for Infrastructure, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, confirmed the importance of investing municipal savings to attend to new improvements.
Jose Ramon said: “We are going to achieve the best conditions that Alicante can be in. With a historical investment, we will execute works and projects that improve our neighbourhoods and renew the infrastructures and squares”.
Jose Ramon also confirmed that he will “attend and repair the deficiencies that are pending, improve the sports infrastructures and guarantee a better and adequate maintenance of all of Alicante’s neighbourhoods”.
