Anti-Covid-19 jab doctor facing suspension over his views

By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 14:21

Anti-Covid-19 jab doctor, William Bay, facing suspension over his views. Image: Queensland People's Project/Facebook

A Queensland GP in Australia who leads a prominent anti-Covid-19 vaccination protest group is facing suspension after he live-streamed his views in front of fellow doctors.

Doctor William Bay’s outburst was brought to the attention of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) after he interrupted a conference hosted by the Australian Medical Association last month, News.com.au confirmed on Sunday, August 7.

“I am here today to ask you to join with the people of Australia and stop forcing these vaccines on people who are getting killed by them,” he said.

“Professor Paul Kelly is a liar and is gaslighting all of you.”

“All GPs, all doctors of Australia you are on notice by the people of Queensland.”

He added: “This is the Queensland People’s Protest and you have been warned.”

As he was being escorted out of the building Doctor William Bay thanked the security guards for treating him with respect.

He then shouted: “One shot, two shots, three shots four, how many shots until you hit the floor?”

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) confirmed that they had sent Doctor Bay a notice threatening to suspend his licence.

The board said Doctor Bay’s public mistrust of vaccinations had the potential to ‘undermine public health directives and positions.

In subsequent social media posts Doctor Bay, who is a second-year GP registrar, accused AHPRA of trying to silence him.

“What is on trial here is my ability to think and speak so that that has got to be stopped, that imposition on human rights,” he questioned.

“It is the ability of doctors to treat their patients as they see fit.”

