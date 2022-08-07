At least 9 injured in mass shooting in Cincinnati, America

By Annie Dabb • 07 August 2022 • 13:23

Image - Cincinnati: David Harmantas/shutterstock

At least nine people have been injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, America early this morning on Sunday 7th August, as reported by whio.com

The shooting occurred at around 1:45am near Mr. Pitiful’s bar on the 1300 block of Main Street. The suspected shooter released several shots towards a crowd and fled the scene by foot.

Victims of the shooting are currently being treated as Cincinnati University Hospital. There have been no casualties and no one is in a critical condition, however most people have sustained injuries to their lower extremities, according to the Cincinnati Police.

The police tried to break up the large crowd immediately after the incident they are referring to as a mass shooting in Cincinnati. One officer released a shot towards the shooter in response but it is unknown whether the suspect was injured.

As a result, the Main Street at the Liberty Street intersection in Cincinnati has been blocked off, according to WCPO.

At around the same time there was another shooting in the Central Business district of Cincinnati, however it is unknown whether the two incidents are connected. The police have requested that any witnesses or knowledge of the shooter come forward. They are continuing the investigating into both incidents.

One witness already told FOX 19 that it was “Chaos. I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.”

