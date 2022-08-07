By Chris King • 07 August 2022 • 21:31
BREAKING: Actor who starred in 'Magnum PI' and other '80s hit TV shows passes away aged 83
Roger E Mosley, the talented actor who appeared in countless hot television shows in the 1980s has passed away today, Sunday, August 7, at the age of 83. He will probably be best remembered for his role as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, opposite the legendary actor, Tom Selleck, in ‘Magnum PI’.
The actor’s death was confirmed this morning by his daughter Ch-a, who said he passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Ch-a posted a poignant tribute to her father, as reported by celebrity news outlet TMZ.
“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy”, wrote his daughter.
Mosley’s character in ‘Magnum PI’ ran a helicopter company and was always on hand to transport Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) to any location he needed to go on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. He appeared in 158 episodes of the huge television show over a period of eight years.
In an incredible acting career, Roger had roles in some of the most memorable television shows of the ’70s and ’80s. These included ‘Kojak’, ‘Kung Fu’, ‘Love Boat’, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, ‘The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams’, ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘McCloud’, ‘Sanford and Son’, and many more.
Happy Birthday to actor Roger E.Mosley🎈🎉🎂December 18, 1938. Best known for Magnum P.I. On #SanfordAndSon episode “Blood Is Thicker Than Junk” Go online to see more about his acting career. pic.twitter.com/bdAEbxAY4i
— Sanford&Son/The Jeffersons Fan Page (@SonAndPop) December 18, 2019
