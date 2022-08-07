By Chris King • 07 August 2022 • 19:56

BREAKING: Loud explosion heard near London Heathrow airport as fire breaks out

A loud explosion has been reported near Heathrow Airport in London after a large fire broke out.

London Fire Brigade is currently tackling a huge fire that they responded to at 4:35pm local time today, Sunday, August 7, in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport. There have been reports of a loud explosion being heard before the fire started.

Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire appliances have been deployed to the scene in Feltham, as jets continue to land at the nearby runways in West London.

Robert Harris, the renowned author, was on one of the jets coming in to land at Heathrow. He filmed the scene below and posted it on his Twitter profile @Robert__Harris:

Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire! pic.twitter.com/ndHwZrz7lF — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) August 7, 2022

Other social media users also posted, one commented: “Me and my dad heard a massive bang almost like a bomb or explosion”. Another Twitter user posted @anoushasakoui, accompanying her video of the fire:

Not sure what’s happening in west london near heathrow but landed in London to what looks like a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/8VMo5P0cem — Anousha (@anoushasakoui) August 7, 2022

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving trees, hedgerows, shrubs, and decking, at the rear of a number of properties on the road. Fire crews from Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, Tooting and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage”.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire on Hereford Road in #Feltham More information to follow pic.twitter.com/Rc9qDeJABJ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 7, 2022

Firefighters are tackling this blaze in #Feltham Trees, undergrowth and decking at the rear of properties on Hereford Road are alight © @Cornish_miss78 https://t.co/fPj9WXCKZq pic.twitter.com/M6HdgVDLgM — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 7, 2022

