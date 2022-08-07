By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 18:33

Flight chaos and delays may continue next summer says Ryanair. Image: Ryanair/Twitter

Ryanair Chief Executive, Eddie Wilson, has confirmed that due to air traffic control, flight delays could continue until next summer.

Eddie said: There are “underlying problems across Europe” and added that disruption will continue until next summer “unless they get their acts together now.”

He added: “There is about 10 or 15 per cent less traffic this summer in Europe compared to 2019, yet they still can’t handle it and we’ve got the worst delays ever.”

Since air travel returned to some normality thousands of flights have been cancelled due to staff shortages and even more have been delayed, causing chaos and misery for travellers, Travel Radar confirmed on Sunday, August 7.

UK flight cancellations are up more than 250 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

The statistics are: 940 flights were axed in the first half of June compared to just 267 for the same period in 2019.

The disruption peaked on 5 June when 116 UK departures were cancelled in one day.

Statistically, morning flights are less likely to be cancelled as problems and resulting cancellations tend to build up through the day.

Also travelling with just hand luggage you can avoid one less queue at the airport. You also won’t have to worry whether your bags will be one of the many currently going missing due to a shortage of baggage handlers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.