By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 15:48

"Former White House doctor loved looking at my body" jokes Donald Trump. Image: Donald Trump/Facebook

Former President Donald Trump spoke for nearly two hours in his closing address at the CPAC summit in Dallas, US, on Saturday, August 7.

He opened his speech by thanking all those in attendance. “You are the loyal defenders of our heritage, culture, our Constitution and our God-given rights. You never stop fighting for America, and I will never ever stop fighting for you.” Donald Trump said.

Trump jokingly boasted about his health during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas saying “that former White House doctor Ronny Jackson loved looking at his body.”

Despite his age and weight, Trump consistently claims to be extremely healthy and vigorous.

Whilst the doctor looked on from the audience, Trump said: “He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman.”

In Trump’s view, America has been destroyed in the 18 months since he left office, with out-of-control crime, inflation, and oddly enough unemployment, which Trump estimates to be three times the official number.

Regarding the speech, people were quick to take to Twitter.

One tweeted: “Trump is literally sleepwalking through his CPAC speech like someone who wandered out of a nursing home.”

“Meanwhile, the “sleepy” guy in the Oval Office’s VP just cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the biggest environmental protection and economic relief bill in decades.”

Trump is literally sleepwalking through his CPAC speech like someone who wandered out of a nursing home. Meanwhile, the “sleepy” guy in the Oval Office’s VP just cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the biggest environmental protection and economic relief bill in decades. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) August 7, 2022

Another posted: “Donald Trump should be in jail for trying to topple the government, not giving the keynote speech at CPAC in Dallas.”

Donald Trump should be in jail for trying to topple the government, not giving the keynote speech at CPAC in Dallas. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 6, 2022

