By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 16:16

Guardia Civil investigate a youngster caught driving over 200 km per hour. Image: Guardia Civil/Twitter

Two people are currently being investigated for driving over 200 kilometres per hour by Spain’s Guardia Civil

The first being investigated is a youngster who only has a license to drive mopeds, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Sunday, August 7.

The second being investigated was caught carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre in a two-way traffic lane at a speed of over 200 km/h, while the road was wet.

In both cases, the videos showing the crimes being committed were uploaded to social media networks.

The Civil Guard has investigated two people for a crime against road safety in Madrid and Avila.

The first of those investigated is a minor under 16 years of age for a crime of reckless driving, with a license to drive mopeds, who was driving at more than 200 kilometres per hour on the M-410 highway (Arroyomolinos – Parla).

Next to him, in the passenger seat, you can see a 19-year-old man, who turns out to be the owner of the vehicle and who records the events. This person is also being investigated for the crime of reckless driving as an accomplice.

The second of those investigated is a driver of a passenger car for a crime against road safety on the CL-910 highway (Arenas de San Pedro, Avila), for travelling at 211 kilometres per hour, along a road whose maximum speed is 90, reaching an overtaking manoeuvre at more than 200 kilometres per hour.

Just a few seconds later, he crossed a section regulated by a vertical sign that limited the maximum speed allowed to 80 kilometres per hour, without the video showing a slowdown in speed, all in adverse weather conditions due to rain.

