Hosepipe ban encouraged as UK heatwave expected next week

07 August 2022

Image - hose pipe: Daniel Heighton/shutterstock

As the UK is set to experience another heatwave next week, water companies are encouraged to carry out a “hosepipe ban”, already in place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, in order to cope with prolonged dry conditions, as reported by Sky News.

The heatwave is set to start today, and reach peaks in the South East of England at around 27C in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday and Tuesday by at least 1 degree and climb into the 30s by midweek. In Scotland rainfall is predicted but temperatures will still reach the mid-20s.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, the Met Office has predicted that the heatwave is unlikely to last for the whole month of August. As the hours of daylight are shorter in August than in July, the temperatures are more likely to dip and return to the normal, changeable weather conditions that is typical of the UK.

The hosepipe ban is an attempt to combat the dry weather conditions caused by this heatwave and that which the UK experienced, and is still recovering from, in July of this year.

The restrictions imposed by the ban include not watering the garden, cleaning a vehicle, filling up a paddling pool or ornamental fountain. Neighbours have been encouraged to rat out their neighbours and those who ignore the restrictions could be fined up to £1,000.

