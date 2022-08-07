By Matthew Roscoe • 07 August 2022 • 9:03

WATCH: IDF releases video reportedly showing Islamic Jihad strike in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. Image: @IDF/Twitter

THE Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have released footage of a misfiring rocket which killed children in Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

The IDF wrote on Sunday, August 7: “Watch this failed rocket launch which killed children in Gaza. This barrage of rockets was fired by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation in Gaza last night. The rocket in the red circle misfired, killing Palestinian civilians—including children—in Jabaliya in northern Gaza.”

Watch this failed rocket launch which killed children in Gaza. This barrage of rockets was fired by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza last night. The rocket in the red circle misfired, killing Palestinian civilians—including children—in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/55zSU3fsRY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

Reporter Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian wrote: “Infographic from the IDF of the path of the failed rocket launch.”

Infographic from the IDF of the path of the failed rocket launch pic.twitter.com/f0WarfFVku — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 7, 2022

According to the infographic, the path of the rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed their own people. 25 per cent of their rockets have landed inside Gaza.

A statement from Keren Hajioff, Israel’s International Spokeswoman for Prime Minister Yair Lapid, read: “Tonight, Islamic Jihad terrorists fired a rocket towards Israel which fell short inside Gaza, hitting a Palestinian home in the Jabalia neighbourhood and tragically killing at least four children.

“There is video documenting the entire thing.

“There was no Israeli activity in the Gaza Strip, in that area or at that time.

“Islamic Jihad is killing Palestinian children in Gaza. One in four rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel – lands inside the Gaza Strip.

“Iran’s proxies – including Islamic Jihad – have a long history of hiding behind civilians to target Israeli civilians.

“The world should be outraged at this terrorist group targeting innocent Israelis and killing innocent Gazans.

“Israel will continue to stand up to this vicious terrorist organisation – which threatens Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

However, many people online have accused the IDF of spreading propaganda.

“Stop your misleading propaganda…” one person wrote.

Stop your misleading propaganda… — 1 + 1 = 1 (@Sudani_Fbi) August 7, 2022

“They play victim card all time every time,” another said.

They play victim card all time every time🤗 — AKash005 (@Indian_725744) August 7, 2022

While another simply said: “Lies.”

Lies — MJ (@JojoMcebisi) August 7, 2022

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Khaled Mansour, Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander via a tweet on Sunday, August 7.

“This is Khaled Mansour,” the IDF wrote alongside a picture of Mansour. “As the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers.”

The Israel Defence Forces added: “Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft.

“We will continue to act against any threat to Israel.”

This is Khaled Mansour. As the Islamic Jihad's Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers. Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft. We will continue to act against any threat to Israel. pic.twitter.com/lhbNib3Sns — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

