BREAKING: Israel Defence Forces confirm killing of Khaled Mansour, Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 August 2022 • 7:07

THE Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the killing of Khaled Mansour, Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander via a tweet on Sunday, August 7.

“This is Khaled Mansour,” the IDF wrote alongside a picture of Mansour. “As the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers.”

The Israel Defence Forces added: “Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft.

“We will continue to act against any threat to Israel.”

A video reportedly footage released by the IDF shows the airstrike that killed the PIJ leader of southern Gaza, Khaled Mansour.

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian wrote: “IDF publishes a video showing the airstrike that killed Khaled Mansour, the PIJ leader of southern Gaza.”

Further information from the IDF noted that they had been “striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation tunnels in the Gaza Strip.”

Video footage circulating online reportedly shows those strikes.

IntelDoge wrote: “Video of the strike on the tunnel.”

@ignis_fatum on Twitter posted a picture of the “aftermath of the IDF strike on the home of the son of Ahmed Al Mudalal, in which Khalid Mansour and a number of other PIJ senior terrorists were eliminated.”

