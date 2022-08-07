By Matthew Roscoe • 07 August 2022 • 7:56
Japan's J League side Kashima Antlers sack head coach René Weiler. Image: Kashima Antlers/Official
“As a result of discussing the current situation and future direction of football with coach René Weiler, we have decided to terminate his contract with mutual consent,” the J League side wrote.
“In addition, Dragan Murgia (coach) and Manuel Kreckler (physical coach) will also retire after the contract is terminated.”
【お知らせ】#antlers
本日（8/7）、レネ ヴァイラー監督とフットボールにおける現状と今後の方向性について協議した結果、双方合意のもと契約を解除することとなりました。
ムルジャコーチ、クレクラーフィジカルコーチについても、契約解除のうえ退任となります。
https://t.co/NVLoakz2u9
— 鹿島アントラーズ (@atlrs_official) August 7, 2022
【お知らせ】#antlers
本日（8/7）、レネ ヴァイラー監督とフットボールにおける現状と今後の方向性について協議した結果、双方合意のもと契約を解除することとなりました。
ムルジャコーチ、クレクラーフィジカルコーチについても、契約解除のうえ退任となります。
https://t.co/NVLoakz2u9
— 鹿島アントラーズ (@atlrs_official) August 7, 2022
Before joining the J League side, René Weiler was head coach of Swiss professional football club St. Gallen between October 9, 2007 and October 28, 2007, before enjoying a three-year stay as head coach of Swiss side Aarau from April 13, 2011 to May 21, 2014.
After that, he was head coach at German side 1. FC Nürnberg, Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and Swiss side FC Luzern.
In 2019, Weiler became the manager of Egyptian club Al Ahly before leaving on October 1, 2020, after winning the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Super Cup.
He was appointed by Kashima Antlers in 2022.
Fans have reacted to the news on social media.
“I would like you to tell me what kind of discussions you had about the future direction, as much as you can. There is no way I can be satisfied with just five lines of text regarding the cancellation of the contract,” one person wrote.
今後の方向性についてどんな協議をしたのか、話せる範囲で教えてほしいです。契約解除について、たった5行の文面で納得できるわけがありません。
— ごんちゃん (@gon_antlers) August 7, 2022
今後の方向性についてどんな協議をしたのか、話せる範囲で教えてほしいです。契約解除について、たった5行の文面で納得できるわけがありません。
— ごんちゃん (@gon_antlers) August 7, 2022
Another person said: “I’m really ashamed. Only disappointment. I cry.”
まじで恥だわ。失望しかない。泣けてくる。
— シャーレ君#鹿 (@alano7777) August 7, 2022
まじで恥だわ。失望しかない。泣けてくる。
— シャーレ君#鹿 (@alano7777) August 7, 2022
“First of all, thank you, Rene. And everyone at the front desk, why did you invite Rene-san? Isn’t it to change? Even though it’s gone, I’m worried about the future without much reinforcement,” another wrote.
まずはレネさんありがとうございました
そしてフロントの皆様、なんのためにレネさんを招聘したのでしょうか変わるためではないのでしょうか結果が伴わないのも事実ではありますが、我慢も必要ではないでしょうかそもそも綺世、染野、アラーノがいなくなったのに大した補強もないこの先が不安です
— 🌻🎒咲月🍙🐞 (@coba2002) August 7, 2022
まずはレネさんありがとうございました
そしてフロントの皆様、なんのためにレネさんを招聘したのでしょうか変わるためではないのでしょうか結果が伴わないのも事実ではありますが、我慢も必要ではないでしょうかそもそも綺世、染野、アラーノがいなくなったのに大した補強もないこの先が不安です
— 🌻🎒咲月🍙🐞 (@coba2002) August 7, 2022
Kashima Antlers’ CEO Fumiaki Koizumi wrote: “Today, the contract has been terminated by mutual agreement with coach Rene. It was an agreement that was reached after comprehensively judging and discussing the results, and I am grateful to Director Rene for his work thus far.
“In addition, this situation is not only a problem for supervision, but also for the strengthening department and management, and there are things that need to be improved.”
He added: “Once again, all the players and team staff will unite as we head towards the league and the Emperor’s Cup. We will fight without giving up, so please support us.”
今一度リーグ、天皇杯に向けて選手、チームスタッフ全員が一致団結して向かってまいります。諦めずに戦ってまいりますので、応援よろしくお願い致します。
— 小泉 文明/Fumiaki Koizumi (@Koizumi) August 7, 2022
今一度リーグ、天皇杯に向けて選手、チームスタッフ全員が一致団結して向かってまいります。諦めずに戦ってまいりますので、応援よろしくお願い致します。
— 小泉 文明/Fumiaki Koizumi (@Koizumi) August 7, 2022
One Japanese journalist replied to Koizumi’s tweet and asked: “What fans-supporters want to know is what was “comprehensively judged, discussed and agreed”. Starting with the results” can only be taken as a pretext. I think Kashima is a club that represents the J-League, and as one who covered the ACL and CWC, I would like to ask for as specific an explanation as possible.”
They added: “Of course, it’s not about the content of the contract, but about the direction. There is no need for confidentiality with individuals.”
もちろん契約内容の話ではなく方向性のことです。個人との守秘義務のあるところは必要ないです。
— 河治良幸 (@y_kawaji) August 7, 2022
もちろん契約内容の話ではなく方向性のことです。個人との守秘義務のあるところは必要ないです。
— 河治良幸 (@y_kawaji) August 7, 2022
