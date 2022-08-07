Marbella Council installs a sculpture donated by Malaga Port Authority

By Chris King • 07 August 2022 • 2:12
Image of the anchor sculpture installed in Marbella.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
As announced on its official Twitter feed on Saturday, August 6, Marbella City Council has installed an anchor donated by the Port Authority of Malaga in the fountain of the La Fontanilla roundabout. The sculpture was made by local Marbella artist Curro Leyton and has been placed in the same location that is occupied by La Venus.
Diego Lopez, the Councilor for Works for the Malga municipality presented the sculpture and stressed that: “it is a unique design that reflects the importance of the sun and the sea for the city”.
“When the emblematic statue of La Venus was moved to its new location one month ago, there was a void that needed to be filled. I think this is an attractive and different image that has managed to bring modernity to a traditional element that is closely linked to our land”, he explained.
Mr Lopez also thanked Carlos Rubio, the president of the Port Authority of Malaga for the donation. He highlighted: “the magnificent collaboration that Curro Leyton has had from the outset, a local creator who has given ample samples of talent with the quality of his works”.
“It fills me with pride that the Council has placed its trust in me to transform a piece that is located in such an outstanding place in Marbella as the Paseo Marítimo”, said Curro Leyton. He added: “It is a style that mixes cubism with pop art and bets on simplicity because it is an anchor that draws enough attention and it was not necessary to overload it”.
