By Guest Writer • 07 August 2022 • 15:21

Members of the Sur Pipes Band promoted the event Credit: Mijas Council

MIJAS PUEBLO Celtic Night returns on Saturday August 13 at the municipal auditorium and once again entry is free until capacity is reached with doors opening at 8.30pm.

Information about the event has been a little hard to find, but it is now confirmed that performing will be the Sur Pipes Band, Irish Treble Danza and Suzana Seivane.

There is less emphasis on the rockier side of Celtic music this year although there will be some fascinating performances.

The Sur Pipes Band based in Malaga consists of a number of Scottish expatriates both male and female who enjoy the traditional swirl of the bagpipes so you can be assured of a rousing performance with some of Scotland’s most recognisable music.

There are four female dancers and four musicians who make up the Irish Treble group, performing a range of intricate and exciting dance routines which have benefitted from the popularity of what at the time was a revelation, Riverdance.

Suzana Seivane is a musical technician from Galicia who not only sings and dances but has mastered traditional local instruments such as the gaitia (a style of chanter and bagpipe) recorder, vieiras (scallop shells), pandereta (tambourine), tambor (side drum), bombo (bass drum) as well as piano so expect a real one-woman band.

This has become a regular event in the Mijas calendar, attracting residents and visitors in large numbers every year to enjoy the mix of different Celtic cultures and to sample some of the favourite food and drinks as well as buy a few souvenirs to take home.

