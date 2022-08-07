By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 14:54

"Prince Andrew and Fergie owed me millions" claims socialite. Image: neftali/Shutterstock.com

Socialite, Isabelle de Rouvre, and former friend to the royal couple claimed to be shocked when Fergie splashed out £5M (€5.9M) on a house in Mayfair, London.

Andrew and Sarah bought Isabelle’s ski chalet In the holiday and ski resort of Verbier, south-western Switzerland, in 2014 for roughly £18M (€21.3M).

Prince Andrew and Fergie allegedly promised to repay Isabelle in cash instalments of £5M (€5.9M) plus added interest, the Sunday Times confirmed on Sunday, August 7.

When the Duke and Duchess failed to maintain their payments 74-year-old Isabelle took them to court.

Isabelle said that Prince Andrew and Fergie owed her a total of around £6.8M (£8.1M) but an agreement was struck where she received approximately half that sum as she had been told the Duke and Duchess were a little short of cash at the time.

Isabelle said she thought the couple didn’t have money and that Andrew “would be going to prison in America so I thought it best to get what I could.”

“I am outraged that I am now told she has spent millions on another property.”

Isabelle added: “It is just incredible and the whole story unbelievable. It is a dirty story as far as I am concerned.”

