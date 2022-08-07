Three British family members have died from poisoning on holiday

By Annie Dabb • 07 August 2022 • 9:58

Image - Sylhet region: HM Shahidul Islam/shutterstock

Three British family members have died from poisoning while on a holiday in Bangladesh. It is believed that a faulty generator could be the culprit.

A woman, Samira Islam has died in hospital after being being admitted in a critical condition and being placed on life support. She was found unconsciousness with her relatives in their rented holiday accommodation more than a week before.

Islam, who was only 20 years old, was the third family member to die, after her father, 51 and brother, 16. Her father and brother were found with brown and blue liquids inside their nose, as police told The Daily Star.

The family from Cardiff were holidaying in the northeastern Sylhet Division of Bangladesh, to visit a family member. Two other family members, Islam’s mother, 40 and brother, 24, remain in recovery from the suspected poisoning. They have been released from hospital.

The five family members were found collapsed after eating a meal, leading to investigations into the food and the heating system in their accommodation to determine the means of poisoning. Police officers in the region discovered the electricity generator in the holiday home pumping out smoke when in use.

Other members of the family have lamented the tragedy. Islam’s Uncle-in-law Abdul Mumin Khan said he “didn’t know what to do or what to say”. He couldn’t believe what had happened and described Islam’s father as “very friendly, a very nice guy”, and his son as “a very, very nice boy”.

