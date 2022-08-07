Tragedy as British girl found dead at Liquid Leisure water park in Barkshire

By Annie Dabb • 07 August 2022 • 12:24

Image - Liquid Leisure Windsor

An 11 year old British girl has been found dead at Liquid Leisure Windsor, a water park in Barkshire this Saturday 6th August.

The girl went missing at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon and her body was found by emergency services in the Windsor leisure park’s lake over an hour after she had first got into difficulties, as reported by bbc.co.uk

The cause of her death is currently “unexplained” and the Thames Valley police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Very quickly after the young girl had experienced difficulties in the lake, which hosted the WWA Wake Park Worlds Championships earlier this year, members of the public waded in in order to try and help her. Unfortunately, although they have been commended for their bravery, the members of the public were unable to help her.

Emergency services The Royal Berkshire Fire and rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service also went to the water park lake to offer their help.

The incident has been described as “extremely traumatic and upsetting” by Superintendent Michael Greenwood.

Liquid Leisure Windsor have released a statement on their own facebook page, confirming that the water park will be closed today. The statement also encouraged people not to speculate about the cause of the girl’s death as it “is not going to be helpful to anyone involved in this tragic incident.”

