By Chris King • 07 August 2022 • 2:47

UPDATE: Mexican and Venezuelan experts flying to Cuba to help extinguish HUGE crude oil facility blaze

Experts from Mexico and Venezuela are flying to Cuba to assist with extinguishing a massive blaze that broke out at a crude oil facility in Matanzas.

UPDATE: Sunday, August 7 at 02.22am

As tweeted by @cubadebatecu , this, Sunday, August 7, the Cuban government has announced that by presidential order, specialized personnel from Mexican company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will fly in this morning to assist with extinguishing the morning blaze at the oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba. Teams from Venezuela will also fly in.

Solidaridad ante grave accidente en terminal de supertanqueros de #Matanzas se hace presente. En tarde noche de hoy sábado arribarán vuelos de #Venezuela y #Mexico. Recibidos ofrecimientos de ayuda de #Rusia #Argentina #Chile, #Nicaragua Unión Europea y #NNUU. #CubaNoEstaSola — Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca) August 6, 2022

There have been offers of help from all corners of the globe, including Russia, Argentina , Chile, Nicaragua, and Europe .

Strong winds are creating a significant possibility of the flames jumping into the two other storage tanks located in the same complex. Firefighters and rescue teams have been withdrawn from the vicinity of the two burning storage tanks due to the extreme heat and danger to their lives.

Residents have been assured by the authorities that there is no immediate danger posed to them by this incident.

UPDATE: Saturday, August 6 at 8:47pm

The Cuban government has requested international help to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out after lightning struck a supertanker crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas. The ensuing fire spread to an adjacent tank which subsequently exploded, as reported on Twitter by @cubadebatecu .

Cuba solicita cooperación internacional para sofocar gran incendio Cuba solicitó hoy ayuda y asesoramiento internacional para sofocar el gran incendio que sigue sin control en una base de supertanqueros de crudo en Matanzas pic.twitter.com/5QQs7PXaNs — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 6, 2022

Firefighting teams are continuing to try and bring the blaze under control. Roberto de la Torre, operations chief of the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division, stated that the aggregate that has been poured into the area prevents the fire from reaching the generator sets near the fire area: “The aggregate works as a firewall”, he explained .

Helicopters have been tackling the fire from above, while the two remaining tanks are being cooled in an effort to prevent them from also catching fire. The tanks are made of steel and aluminum.

Casualties of the fire have been admitted to the Faustino Perez provincial hospital, while another 157 beds are reportedly being made available in 6 other provinces of the country, to care for the injured.

Imágenes desde Matanzas 📽️ Oliver Zamora/ Cubadebate pic.twitter.com/GwAYgfD8b4 — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6 at 6:37pm

As reported by the Cuban presidency today, Saturday, August 6, at least 17 firefighters are missing after a fire caused an explosion in the western city of Matanzas . A lightning strike caused the initial blaze when it hit storage tanks containing crude oil at around 7pm local time.

According to reports, around 67 people have been injured, with three in critical condition. The affected crude oil tanks, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, are located at the Supertanker Base in an industrial area of ​​Matanzas, near the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant . one of the largest in Cuba.

#Cuba Posible rayo impactó en el tanque 52 de almacenamiento de crudo en #Matanzas provocando un incendio. https://t.co/6qWcJJSfqI — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) August 6, 2022

Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control, and local media has reported a large column of thick black smoke extending from the scene of the incident. It is apparently visible from the capital, Havana, which is about 100km away.

Salimos ahora del lugar del incendio en Matanzas. Se mantiene el tanque de combustible encendido y el enfriamiento por agua del otro más próximo, con lo cual se reduce la posibilidad de que se expanda el incendio. Una vez más los Bomberos están haciendo hazañas. pic.twitter.com/ZHclPo1JET — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 6, 2022

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban president, and prime minister, Manuel Marrero, both traveled to Matanzas at dawn. They observed the unfolding event and visited the wounded at the nearby Faustino Perez provincial hospital .

🚨🚨🚨 El Presidente @DiazCanelB acompaña a los heridos en el hospital Faustino Pérez. Seguiremos informando. pic.twitter.com/dAUArI4RL9 — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 6, 2022

State television reported that some families from Matanzas had been evacuated from the neighborhoods of the city closest to the affected industrial area, due to the risk of the flames spreading.