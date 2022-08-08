59-year-old man run over and killed on MA-20 near Plaza Mayor in Malaga

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 1:47

Image of a 061 emergency ambulance. Credit: [email protected]

A 59-year-old man was knocked down and killed while walking along the MA-20 in the vicinity of Malaga.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 59-year-old man lost his life on Saturday, August 6 after being hit and killed by a vehicle on the MA-20 in the vicinity of Malaga city.

The 112 operators received the first of several calls at around 10:30pm, informing them of an accident at Km2 of the MA-20 just before the Plaza Mayor shopping complex. Callers said the man had been walking along the road and subsequently got run over by a car.

Guardia Civil patrols were immediately deployed to the location by the emergency coordinator, along with an ambulance from the 061 Centre for Health Emergencies (CES), complete with a medical team.

On arrival at the accident site the medics verified there was nothing they could do to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene, which was confirmed to the coordination centre. No further information has emerged about the deceased.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.