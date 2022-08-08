The dates of Spain´s latest airline strikes

By Sally Underwood • 08 August 2022 • 9:20

Further strikes have been announced by airline easyJet, one of the most popular airlines that flies out of busy Spanish airports.

Strikes from easyJet are most likely to affect both airlines’ three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports, although strikes could have a knock-on affect at other Spanish airports.

Cabin crews from easyJet will strike again on August 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21, 27, 28, and 29 at their three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports.