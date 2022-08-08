By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 17:08

WATCH: Arrest made following huge fire at Mörsil People's House in Åre (Sweden). Image: Maria Andersson/Facebook

AN arrest has been made on Monday, August 8 following a suspected arson attack on the Mörsil People’s House in Sweden’s Åre.

A devastating blaze broke out at the Mörsil People’s House on Friday, August 5 and following extensive investigations, prosecutor Frida Molander confirmed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

“I cannot go into why this person is suspected of having started the fire,” Molander told SVT Jämtland following the arrest.

“A violent fire has destroyed the People’s House in Mörsil during the night,” one person wrote on Facebook accompanied by a video of the devastating blaze.

Pictures circulating on social media show the result of the blaze, which destroyed the house.

Christer Nilsson shared a photo on Facebook showing the aftermath of the fire.

“Mörsil the people’s house!! “

Property owner Mikael Östling said on Saturday, August 6 following the fire: “My last few years have been extremely hard. I have had to cut my expenses and the house was no longer insured. I can’t afford to rebuild the house, it will be an empty asphalt surface and some homeless people.”

The Mörsil People’s House, which was a property located between Åre and Östersund was over a hundred years old, had four people living in it. Thankfully, they all escaped unharmed and were relocated to another property.

On Monday, August 8, a huge industrial estate fire in Kållered, Sweden.

The blaze broke out at an industrial estate in Sweden’s Kållered, located in Mölndal Municipality, Västra Götaland County at around 6 am. The fire forced the closure of both the E6 and Gamla riksvägen.

