Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath controversially allowed to play CWG final while Covid positive

By Rocio Flores • 08 August 2022 • 15:41

Australian cricketer allowed to play in CWG final despite testing positive for covid Brian A Jackson/Stutterstock.com

Despite testing positive for Covid, cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play on Sunday, August 7 at the T20 final match against India at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and later returned a positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final. The toss was delayed more than ten minutes as the decision was made.

McGrath was made to sit away from her teammates while she waited to bat, her participation was minimal. Despite this, her participation sparked controversy as cricket fans supporters labelled the Australian women’s cricket team as hypocrites, pointing to Australia refusing to let tennis champion Novak Djokovic play in the Australian Open.

Cricket Australia released a press release stating that “In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials”

Many Indian supporters felt the decision was ‘racist’ and that India would have been ruled out of the final had it been the other way around. In a Tweet, Naveen Sharma, sports journalist, called the decision “shameless.” He said, “Australians always preach about right or wrong but they forget everything when it comes to them.”

If the match had been played in Australia, McGrath would have been forced to sit out and isolate for a whole week, highlighting the continuing inconsistencies in covid policy.

Australia won the gold in the women’s T20 cricket final beating India by nine runs. McGrath was not allowed to celebrate the win with her teammates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.