By Rocio Flores • 08 August 2022 • 10:55

Controversy among residents over new dog beaches in Cartagena. Image: otsphoto/Shutterstock.com

CARTAGENA’S La Lengua de la Vaca in Los Nietos and Los Alemanes in La Manga (Murcia) will soon have dog beaches, where dogs will be allowed to stay and bathe under the supervision and responsibility of their owners.

However, the actions, which were approved by the Local Government Board, meeting under the presidency of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, were met with some opposition from residents of the aforementioned areas regarding the appropriateness of the chosen spaces, who stated that there is already an active dog beach in la Calera en Isla Plana.

The Cartagena City Council will not open the two new canine beaches in the municipality in August, however, the controversy among the residents over the chosen places is already rife. Some have praised the proposal, others have rejected it for differing reasons including hygiene concerns, affecting conditions for swimmers and attracting or discouraging visitors to the beaches.

The new beaches come in response to requests made by residents themselves and the Asociación de Vecinos de Los Nietos which had requested it for the Lengua de la Vaca, and from animal protection associations, which had requested it for the Los Alemanes association.

Pet owners will still have to wait until then to be able to enjoy the new canine beaches, which will soon begin to be signposted and delimited. As in the rest of the public spaces, the owners of the animals must remove the stools they make in the sand and always keep their pets under control.

