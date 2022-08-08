By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 12:31

WATCH: E6 motorway at Kålleredsmotet closed after huge industrial estate fire in Kållered, Sweden. Image: Mihail Condrea/Facebook

THE E6 motorway at Kålleredsmotet has been forced to close on Monday, August 8 after a huge fire broke out at an industrial estate in Kållered, Sweden.

Videos being shared on social media on Monday, August 8, show the extent of a fire that broke out at an industrial estate in Sweden’s Kållered, located in Mölndal Municipality, Västra Götaland County. The fire forced the closure of both the E6 and Gamla riksvägen.

Fire rescue chief Christer Dyrfel said: “We have smoke from the entire building and flames are shooting out from the premises, says Christer Dyrfelt at the rescue service.”

The fire broke out at the facility at 6 am, according to Mr Dyrfelt. “[The fire] has a fully developed in at the large industrial premises and we are working on the scene,” he said.

Eighteen fire firefighting crews are currently on the scene.

Early reports suggest that the fire started at a caravan showroom.

Rikard Peterson, co-owner of Husvagnshuset, told SVT: “Our father started selling caravans in 1968. So it is what we know and our life’s work that we have taken over. So it feels very heavy.”

He added: “There is nothing left at all. It’s just ash.”

His brother Robert Peterson, also co-owner of Husvagnshuset, told the news outlet: “I received a call at six o’clock from a passer-by on the E6 who told me that there was a fire on the premises. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

“All our caravans inside the premises are destroyed. There are 10–15 pieces. The carts on the outside look to be fine,” he said.

According to the Swedish Transport Administration, the E6 at Kålleredsmotet is likely to be closed in both directions until around 3 pm due to the extensive fire.

On Twitter, Rikard Peterson wrote: “The motorway at Kållered is said to be closed for a long time today. Take a different route.”

Police spokesperson Fredrik Svedemyr said: “We are there and assisting the emergency services at the moment, including the traffic on the E6.”